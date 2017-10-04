 jump to example.com

Kaine, colleagues call on FTC to protect consumers in response to Equifax breach

Published Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 10:08 am

In response to the Equifax breach, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine today called on the Federal Trade Commission to outline specific actions being taken to ensure consumers do not fall victim to a second round of attacks on their personal information.

tim kaineIn the letter to Acting Chairman of the FTC Maureen Ohlhausen, Kaine, joined by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR), expressed concern over the breach that exposed the personally identifiable information of more than 143 million people.

“With more than half of the U.S. adult population exposed and vulnerable to identity theft, criminals have an extensive range of potential victims, and the FTC has a critical role to play to protect consumers from additional harm,” the Senators wrote. “The internet presents a formidable obstacle to law enforcement, with new bad actors constantly replacing those who have been apprehended. Nonetheless, we have a responsibility to do everything within our power to remain vigilant and prevent harm wherever possible.”

The Senators also expressed concern about Equifax’s own diligence in vetting after it tweeted links to a fake website in response to consumer requests for information and assistance in the aftermath of the data breach.

The letter poses five specific questions to the Acting FTC Chairman:

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

1.    To what extent, if at all, is the FTC tracking Equifax frauds and scams?  Is FTC tracking this information in conjunction with any other federal agencies?

2.    What steps is the FTC taking to combat Equifax scammers? Please be specific as to how resources are being deployed to combat both internet and phone scams.

3.    What steps is FTC taking to educate consumers and ensure they do not fall prey to frauds and scams related to the Equifax data breach?

4.    Is the FTC working with all three of the major consumer reporting agencies to identify, report, and interdict these frauds and scams? Please be specific as to what steps are being taken.

5.    Does the FTC have sufficient authority and/or resources to effectively combat these frauds and scams? If not, what else is needed?

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Speech Language Hearing Association of Virginia PAC endorses Steve Landes
Northam issues plan to combat Virginia opioid, heroin crisis
UVA named to national 100 Great Oncology Programs list
Tips on how to save money online
Top reasons why you can get turned down for a small business loan
Southeastern Virginia business accelerator gets $500K grant
How Hokies helped after Hurricane Harvey
Shenandoah University to Host Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 