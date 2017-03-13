Kaine on CBO report on Trump healthcare plan
Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, commented on the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) cost estimate of the Republican healthcare plan.
“Today’s CBO report confirms our fears about the Republican health care plan: 24 million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026; premiums would spike, especially for seniors; states would be burdened by dramatic Medicaid cuts; and women would be deprived of access and coverage. President Trump and Secretary Price both said that no one will lose their coverage under a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. This bill shatters that promise, all to deliver a massive tax cut to the wealthy.
“For years, I’ve supported bipartisan improvements to the Affordable Care Act, and I’m happy to sit down at the table with Republicans to find solutions that make the health care system work better for Virginians. But President Trump and Republicans should stop trying to rush passage of this bill, which would make it harder for people to get affordable health care coverage and create massive instability in the health care sector, which makes up one sixth of our economy. ”
