Kaine calls on Mattis to provide info on advise and assist missions

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, in a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, has asked for explanations on the Department of Defense “advise and assist” missions and details on the legal authorities that justify them following the October 4th attack in western Niger that resulted in the deaths of four American soldiers.

Kaine has called for a debate on U.S. military operations in Africa and across the globe in light of the blurred line between “advise and assist” missions and combat operations, and the expanding list of countries and groups the U.S. military is engaged with. Kaine has long been a leading voice in the Senate on the need for Congress to reassert its role in authorizing military action to demonstrate to servicemembers and the American public that Congress stands behind the military’s mission.

“While I fully appreciate both the necessity and importance for our Armed Forces to assist in the professionalization and capacity building of local security forces around the globe, to include those in Niger, I am concerned that our complex operating environment has made it nearly impossible to differentiate between “advise and assist” and combat operations. In turn, this makes the line triggering the requirement for congressional authorization and approval blurry,” wrote Kaine. “Specifically, since 2013, the U.S. military personnel presence in Niger has grown from approximately 100 personnel to over 800 today making Niger host to one of the largest U.S. troop presences in Africa and raising the question of ‘mission creep.’ Our system of government requires the Executive Branch to provide Congress with thorough details and information on the number of U.S. forces deployed overseas, their assigned missions and operating locations and the likelihood of further escalation of force to ensure Congress can exercise is Constitutional obligation to authorize military action and provide critical oversight of our national security operations on behalf of the American people.”

For years, Kaine has been outspoken about the need for a new AUMF against ISIS. In 2013, Kaine voted in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to authorize military force against Syria following Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own people. In May of 2017, Kaine and U.S. Senator Jeff Flake introduced a bipartisan AUMF against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), al-Qaeda, and the Taliban. Kaine and Flake’s bipartisan AUMF explicitly authorizes military action against the three terrorist groups, gives Congress an oversight role it currently lacks over who can be considered to be “associated” with the terrorist groups and in which countries military action can take place, and provides an expedited process for Congress to re-authorize this AUMF in five years. Lastly, it repeals the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs. Full text of the AUMF is available here.

