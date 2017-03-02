Kaine statement on Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine comments on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s meetings with the Russian Ambassador.
“President Trump’s chief national security advisor was recently forced to resign because he lied about his contacts with the Russian government. Now there is strong evidence that the nation’s chief law enforcement official, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, held meetings with Russian governmental officials and misled the Senate Judiciary Committee about those contacts during his confirmation hearing. This is deeply disturbing and demonstrates, once again, the need for a full and independent investigation into all contacts between the Trump Campaign, the Trump Administration, and the Russian government.
“Attorney General Sessions must heed bipartisan calls to recuse himself from all aspects of this investigation because he is too compromised to guarantee objectivity and independence. He should be called before the Judiciary Committee to explain his misleading testimony. If he refuses to publicly explain his misleading answers, or if his answers are not satisfactory, I will call for his resignation.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion