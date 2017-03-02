Kaine statement on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine comments on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s meetings with the Russian Ambassador.

“President Trump’s chief national security advisor was recently forced to resign because he lied about his contacts with the Russian government. Now there is strong evidence that the nation’s chief law enforcement official, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, held meetings with Russian governmental officials and misled the Senate Judiciary Committee about those contacts during his confirmation hearing. This is deeply disturbing and demonstrates, once again, the need for a full and independent investigation into all contacts between the Trump Campaign, the Trump Administration, and the Russian government.

“Attorney General Sessions must heed bipartisan calls to recuse himself from all aspects of this investigation because he is too compromised to guarantee objectivity and independence. He should be called before the Judiciary Committee to explain his misleading testimony. If he refuses to publicly explain his misleading answers, or if his answers are not satisfactory, I will call for his resignation.‎”