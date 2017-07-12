 jump to example.com

K-12 teachers invited to free professional development program

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 12:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Teachers in Southwest Virginia looking to gain professional development credits or increase their knowledge of economics instruction can register to attend a free institute co-hosted by the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

educationThe institute will take place July 17-19 and 24-26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center for Education and Training at Southwest Virginia Community College. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each of the six days, along with numerous lesson plans teachers can later use with their own classes to teach Virginia’s K-12 economics standards.

“I continue to enjoy the presentation of materials and the graphs, illustrations, and videos related to economics study. Good, fast-paced instruction keeps me engaged and interested,” said one teacher who attended the June Roanoke Institute.

Teachers who attend the full six-day event will earn 42 hours of professional development credit and can become a Virginia Council on Economic Education Certified Economics Educator after successfully passing an assessment.

Cheryl Ayers, the associate director of the Virginia Tech Center for Economic Education, will lead the institute by demonstrating research-based best practices for teaching economics and personal finance. Instruction will focus on teaching Virginia’s required high school course, Economics and Personal Finance, by connecting the curriculum to other subjects and grade levels, utilizing active-learning practices, and relating lessons to students’ everyday lives.

Teachers can register for the Lebanon Institute on the Virginia Council on Economic Education (VCEE) webpage, but a $50 refundable deposit must be made to VCEE to complete the registration process.

Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic Education, which is housed in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and is affiliated with the Virginia Council on Economic Education, offers this institute as a service to public school teachers in Southwest Virginia. The center exists to provide research-based instruction and resources to help educate Virginia’s students on economics, personal finance, and entrepreneurship.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative encourages reduced consumption July 12-14
Update: Man in custody in Interstate 64 assault
Study: Babies born big more likely to become obese children
AAA: Extreme heat can exact toll on drivers, passengers, cars
Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5
Tips to simplify your divorce
MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County
New way to shut off genes speeds battle against genetic diseases
Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville
Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class
Warner, Cassidy, Bennet, Young push for outcome-based arrangements with drug manufacturers
Agreement to foster economic development between Virginia, Vietnam
Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia
ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List
McAuliffe announces $150,000 Virginia Tourism Growth Fund investment for Richmond Raceway infield redevelopment
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 