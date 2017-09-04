Justin Moore coming to Altria Theater on Oct. 20

Justin Moore is taking his “Hell on a Highway Tour” to the Altria Theater in Richmond on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for the “Hell on a Highway Tour” at Altria Theater go on sale Friday, September 15 and are available at the Altria Theater Box Office, charge by phone at 800-514-3849 and online at www.etix.com.

“Hell On A Highway Tour” is Moore’s fourth headlining tour, having just wrapped up his “American Made Tour” with Lee Brice back in April and will span seven months, taking the Arkansas native from coast to coast.

Dylan Scott is the opening act on the new tour.

The tour is announced on the heels of Moore seventh #1 single “Somebody Else Will,” which hit the top of the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay Charts. This is the second chart-topper from his fourth studio album KINDA DON’T CARE (The Valory Music Co.) which also marks his third #1 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart. His highly-anticipated third single from the album is the title track which Sounds Like Nashville said “…hits the twang factor in fine fashion.” “Kinda Don’t Care” impacts Country radio on September 19.