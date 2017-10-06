Justin Fairfax responds to Trump administration birth control rollback

Democratic Party lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax comments on the Trump Administration birth control rollback.

“Today the Trump administration turned its back on hundreds of thousands of women across our country. By rolling back the birth control provisions of the Obama administration, they are making sure that these women cannot receive a basic health care right from their employers. This will not just affect working women but also students who get insurance from universities and other means. It is not the role of an employer to make decisions that should be made between a woman and her doctor.

In Virginia, more than one million women have out of pocket costs associated with birth control. We should be focused on getting costs down, not forcing more women to have the same outcome. Women’s health has to be a priority for the next administration to lead Virginia and I pledge to make sure we make that happen.”