Justin Fairfax elected lieutenant governor of Virginia

Democrat Justin Fairfax was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, defeating Republican Jill Vogel.

Statement from Justin Fairfax:

“This election showed that Virginians believe in our unified vision for the Commonwealth, not one based on fear-mongering and division. That positive vision is the one we’ll go to Richmond with — and the one that we’re going to spend the next four years making a reality. But this is only the beginning.

“It’s time to deliver on the promises we made during this campaign. So I’m ready to spend the next four years making sure that our Commonwealth is one where everyone has the opportunity to rise by helping Virginians prepare for and secure higher-paying jobs, working to bring greater economic security to our state, restructuring student loan debt, expanding access to healthcare, defending constitutional rights, and both making communities safer and ending the school to prison pipeline.

“I’m ready to get started on those issues and more as your next lieutenant governor.”