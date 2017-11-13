Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter Too coming to Charlottesville

“Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter Too – The Play” is coming to Charlottesville on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center.

Playwright and producer Chad Cooper has worked with Tyler Perry in “Madea Goes to Jail,” opened up for Tina Turner on the “Oprah Winfrey” show, recorded a hit song, “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through,” and has toured national stages plays in over 100 cities for the last 12 years.

This Broadway-based production is presented in a courtroom setting where two civil rights attorneys are suing the US Justice Department for reparations for descendants of slaves (African-Americans). They bring expert witnesses to the stand to tell their amazing stories, including Medger Evers, Emmett Till and Harriett Tubman, played by powerhouse vocalist, Alicia Robinson Cooper, who has appeared as the lead vocalist on John P. Kee’s “The Lily in the Valley” CD.

Also appearing in the production is Soul Tempo, known for their role in the movie “The Preacher’s Wife,” as well as their hit song, “Trust in God,” along with local pastor and University of Virginia graduate Xavier Jackson, an amazing powerhouse vocalist, and many other Broadway actors.

The play is written and directed by African-American Broadway-based producer Chad Lawson Cooper.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center is attached to Charlottesville High School located at 1400 Melbourne Road, Charlottesville. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased conveniently online at www.thechadcoopercompany.com Plan9 Music, or charge by phone at 917-322-9821.