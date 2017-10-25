Just Jazzin’ to benefit Valley Mission

Valley Mission will be holding its fifth annual Just Jazzin’ benefit event on Thursday, November 2, in the Community Wintergarden Room, Gypsy Hill Place at 300 Churchville Ave., Staunton.

The event features heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, dancing, a silent auction and fantastic music. Entertainment is provided by Just Jazzin’, the Shenandoah Valley’s premier community jazz ensemble, comprised of 20 members who play big band, contemporary swing and Latin tunes. Catering is provided by Now You’re Cooking Catering.

“This is a wonderful event, truly an inspiring celebration,” said Greg Beam, director of marketing and development at Valley Mission. “We’re blessed to have so many wonderful individuals sharing their time, talents and resources with the Valley Mission. Phenomenal musicians, caterers, and contributors are working to make this event possible.”

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.valleymission.net or by phone at (540) 886-4673.

About Valley Mission

Since 1971 the Valley Mission has provided shelter, support, hope and God’s love to the homeless. Basic needs of shelter, food, clothing and spiritual encouragement are provided to all.

In 2016, the Valley Mission cared for 649 individuals (109 children and 540 adults) for a total of 26,140 nights in our 125 bed facility. 54,647 free meals were provided to shelter residents and community members in our dining hall. 141 emergency food boxes were distributed to neighbors in need. In addition, the Valley Mission offers Case Management services, Pastoral Counseling, Mental Health and Substance Abuse counseling, computer tutoring of adults in our Computer Lab, homework help to school-aged children, nutritional education, and much more.