Just Jazzin’ to benefit Valley Mission
Valley Mission will be holding its fifth annual Just Jazzin’ benefit event on Thursday, November 2, in the Community Wintergarden Room, Gypsy Hill Place at 300 Churchville Ave., Staunton.
The event features heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, dancing, a silent auction and fantastic music. Entertainment is provided by Just Jazzin’, the Shenandoah Valley’s premier community jazz ensemble, comprised of 20 members who play big band, contemporary swing and Latin tunes. Catering is provided by Now You’re Cooking Catering.
“This is a wonderful event, truly an inspiring celebration,” said Greg Beam, director of marketing and development at Valley Mission. “We’re blessed to have so many wonderful individuals sharing their time, talents and resources with the Valley Mission. Phenomenal musicians, caterers, and contributors are working to make this event possible.”
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.valleymission.net or by phone at (540) 886-4673.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
About Valley Mission
Since 1971 the Valley Mission has provided shelter, support, hope and God’s love to the homeless. Basic needs of shelter, food, clothing and spiritual encouragement are provided to all.
In 2016, the Valley Mission cared for 649 individuals (109 children and 540 adults) for a total of 26,140 nights in our 125 bed facility. 54,647 free meals were provided to shelter residents and community members in our dining hall. 141 emergency food boxes were distributed to neighbors in need. In addition, the Valley Mission offers Case Management services, Pastoral Counseling, Mental Health and Substance Abuse counseling, computer tutoring of adults in our Computer Lab, homework help to school-aged children, nutritional education, and much more.
Discussion