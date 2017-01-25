Junior Burrough is UVA’s 2017 ACC Tournament Legend

Former UVA forward Junior Burrough is the Cavaliers’ 2017 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Legend, ACC commissioner John Swofford announced Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The Legends will be recognized during the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be held March 7-11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Troy Bell (Boston College) Edward Scott (Clemson), Shelden Williams (Duke), Tim Pickett (Florida State), Matt Harpring (Georgia Tech), Rodney McCray (Louisville), Wayne Beckner (Miami), Antawn Jamison (North Carolina), Jim Valvano (NC State), Gary Brokaw (Notre Dame), Curtis Aiken (Pitt), Pearl Washington (Syracuse), Bobby Beecher (Virginia Tech) and Josh Howard (Wake Forest) join Burrough as 2017 ACC Legends.

This year’s ACC Legends class includes two individuals that were integral parts of NCAA Championship teams, two National Players of the Year, one National Defensive Player of the Year, four conference Players of the Year and two ACC Tournament MVPs.

Burrough was a standout player at Virginia from 1992-95. He ranks sixth all-time in scoring with 1,970 points and fourth in rebounding with 929. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, the 6-foot-9 Burrough helped UVA to three NCAA tournaments and an NIT championship in 1992. He averaged double figures in scoring in each of his four collegiate seasons, including a career-best 18.1 points per game in 1994-95 when Burrough led the fourth-seeded Cavaliers to the Midwest Regional final against Arkansas. Virginia lost to the eventual national champion Razorbacks despite Burrough’s 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Burrough earned All-ACC third-team honors both his junior and senior seasons and registered 25 career double-doubles. He was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft and played one season with the Celtics before a long professional career overseas.

For complete information on current and past ACC Legends classes: http://www.theacc.com/Legends.