June 2017 events at Augusta Health

Published Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017, 7:50 am

Schedule of events in the month of June at Augusta Health.

 

augusta healthWALK WITH A DOC
Saturday, June 10        Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)
Saturday, June 17        Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)
8:30 am
Popular program from last summer returns!  Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician.  Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt.  Free.
Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information. 

LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic:                 Pharmacy Topics
Speaker:           Kim Norheim, Augusta Health Pharmacist
Thursday June 15
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Kim Norheim, Augusta Health pharmacist, will discuss prescription, over-the-counter and herbal medications.
Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

 

Wellness Classes

GIFT (Gain Independence From Tobacco)
Taught by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, this course provides guidelines and recommendations to help participants create an individual ‘Quit Plan’.  Continuous cycle of classes can start at any time.
For information and registration, call 540.332.4988.

Mondays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Augusta Community Care Building

 

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)
A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives.  Requires Physician Referral.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, June 17
9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Mannix Conference Room, Heart & Vascular Center

 

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support.  For information, call 540.245.7105.

 

Meetings at Augusta Health

Thursday, June 1
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm 

Friday, June 2
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends.  This month, CarFit program for Stroke Club; professionals will check ergonomic fit of individual cars for drivers who have had a stroke.  Reservation required.
For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
This month only:  At Waynesboro Urgent Care Center;
Rain/inclement weather location:  Augusta Community Care Building
Noon-2:00 pm 

Tuesday, June 6
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm 

Thursday, June 8
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm 

Saturday, June 10
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends.  Topic:  Annual Ice Cream Social with Harrisonburg Parkinson’s Support Group!
For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
This month only:  in Harrisonburg for the Social; contact Joyce or Ashley for location directions
12:30 pm 

Tuesday, June 13
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm 

Thursday, June 15
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm 

Thursday, June 15
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.
For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2538.
Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center
5:30 – 6:30 pm 

Tuesday, June 20
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm 

Thursday, June 22
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm 

Tuesday, June 27
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns.  This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm 

Thursday, June 29
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm

