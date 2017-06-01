June 2017 events at Augusta Health

Schedule of events in the month of June at Augusta Health.

WALK WITH A DOC

Saturday, June 10 Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)

Saturday, June 17 Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)

8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns! Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician. Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt. Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Pharmacy Topics

Speaker: Kim Norheim, Augusta Health Pharmacist

Thursday June 15

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Kim Norheim, Augusta Health pharmacist, will discuss prescription, over-the-counter and herbal medications.

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

Wellness Classes

GIFT (Gain Independence From Tobacco)

Taught by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, this course provides guidelines and recommendations to help participants create an individual ‘Quit Plan’. Continuous cycle of classes can start at any time.

For information and registration, call 540.332.4988.

Mondays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, June 17

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Mannix Conference Room, Heart & Vascular Center

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Meetings at Augusta Health

Thursday, June 1

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, June 2

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. This month, CarFit program for Stroke Club; professionals will check ergonomic fit of individual cars for drivers who have had a stroke. Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

This month only: At Waynesboro Urgent Care Center;

Rain/inclement weather location: Augusta Community Care Building

Noon-2:00 pm

Tuesday, June 6

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 8

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, June 10

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Topic: Annual Ice Cream Social with Harrisonburg Parkinson’s Support Group!

For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

This month only: in Harrisonburg for the Social; contact Joyce or Ashley for location directions

12:30 pm

Tuesday, June 13

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 15

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, June 15

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2538.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, June 20

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 22

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, June 29

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm