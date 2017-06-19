July 2017 schedule at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of July, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery, is continuing the SVAC Annual Member’s Judged Exhibit.

All participants exhibit the medium and artwork of their choosing. SVAC is proud that it is a community-based organization that showcases and supports its talented members with this annual exhibition. An opening reception and awards ceremony for the artists was held June 3 and the following artists received awards: 1st place – Jake Johnson, 2nd place – Chad Austin, 3rd place – John Hoyle, Honorable mentions – Michael Hough, Christine Watt, Joe Phillips, Elisabeth Fitzhugh, and the Penny Cabell Memorial Watercolor Award – Kelly Sheridan. Congratulations to all the winners! The public is invited to come to the center during the month of July and view this outstanding exhibit of members’ work.

The art center is celebrating its thirty-first year of serving the community with an exhibit opening: Local Landmarks & Landscapes. The exhibit is in the newly acquired additional building located at 416 W. Main Street. All artwork is available for purchase with 50% of each art sale going directly to SVAC. The exhibit features artists’ interpretations of landmarks and landscapes from the greater Waynesboro area. Painters, photographers, and printmakers are exhibiting works based on a location assigned to them. Some locations include: The Wayne Theatre, Rockfish Gap, Humpback Rocks, Swannanoa, The Old Stone House, the Crozet Tunnel, the Serenity Gardens, and Downtown Vistas. The exhibit opened on June 16 and continues through the end of July. SVAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by memberships, local and statewide grants, and generous donations. Please consider joining us on our journey to promote high-quality artistic programming and creative opportunities for the community through your love of ART!

Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in July, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome! FREE!!! Every 3rd Thursday, 12:00 – 2:00pm you are invited to join the SVAC Community Craft Circle led by Rose Guterbock! Bring a project to work on and get to know fellow artists. All ages welcome! Jake Johnson and his wife Katie have recently opened Make Waynesboro! – a fully equipped clay studio right in Waynesboro. They are offering wheel and hand-building classes as well as open studio space for experienced clay artists. Ceramic studio memberships are available.

Register now! The Summer Art Camps presented each year by SVAC are quickly filling up. Pat Harvey, Saturday Art for Kids instructor, will present two one week session Art Camps, July 17 – 21 will feature Space themes and July 24 – 28 will feature Circus themes. Lynn Hilton Conyers will teach a Clay Camp featuring handbuilding and wheel throwing techniques for kids ages 6-16 at her Lyndhurst ceramic studio, July 17, 18 & 20-21. Preregistration and details are available at SVAC.

ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES! Go on line to the SVACART.COM and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.