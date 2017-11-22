Judy Briggs inducted into Rock Steady Boxing National Hall of Fame

When Judy Briggs was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago, she vowed to fight.

Her commitment to helping others fight, too, has earned Briggs an induction into Rock Steady Boxing’s National Hall of Fame.

Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA fitness coordinator Wendy Shutty secretly nominated Briggs, who was surprised to read of her induction in the Rock Steady Boxing national newsletter.

“I cried for two hours,” Briggs said.

Based in Indianapolis, Rock Steady Boxing uses non-contact boxing training elements to slow down the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Normally associated with the middle-aged and elderly people, Parkinson’s disease impacts the nervous system. It is usually manifested through tremors, slower and imprecise movements and/or muscular rigidity.

A friend living in the Midwest told Briggs about the program. A member and volunteer at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, Briggs traveled to Indiana to check out Rock Steady Boxing, and then resolved to get the program at her own YMCA.

“I looked all around to see if there was an affiliate anywhere near here, and there wasn’t one in Virginia at the time,” Briggs said. “I brought it to Wendy, and I brought it to (SAYMCA executive director) Josh (Cole). It took a while, but it was finally brought here.”

The class has grown exponentially since its early May 2017 debut at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. That also brings Briggs to tears. The class gives Parkinson ’s disease patients the two things she believes they need most: exercise and support.

“People with Parkinson’s have very little options on what to do, but exercise is key,” Briggs said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know everyone is benefitting. We’re lucky. Parkinson’s hasn’t taken everything away from me just yet, and I just want to help people.”

Shutty can’t think of a more deserving hall of fame recipient.

“She’s very instrumental in bringing in this program,” Shutty said. “She’s the reason we have this program. We wanted her to be recognized for all of her efforts and encouragement and desire to get this going here.”

The class meets from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. Class will be held the day before and the day after Thanksgiving.