 jump to example.com

Jones leads charge in EMU OT win over Shenandoah, 101-95

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 11:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu sportsWhen Jerome Jones (Charles Town, W.V./Washington) nailed his fifth three pointer of the night with 1:19 left in overtime, EMU fans had a good feeling their Runnin Royals had finally gotten over the hump. The junior then finished off the night with a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left, pushing Eastern Mennonite to a 101-95 win over Shenandoah University.

Jones ended up with a career high 32 points, including 10 in OT.

The much-needed victory snapped a two-game skid for EMU. The men improved to 9-9 overall and 3-6 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. They stand in a tie for ninth place in the league standings, but are just one win out of a four-way tie for fifth place.

The Runnin Royals controlled play when they needed to, out-scoring SU 17-11 in the extra five minutes. The men hit 3-of-6 shots in OT and all nine of their free throws. After shooting just 39.5% in the first half, Eastern Mennonite caught fire after the break, shooting 20-for-40 in the second half and overtime, including 10-18 from three-point range.

Only a couple of turnovers and three missed free throws over the final 1:21 of regulation let the Hornets (6-12 / 2-7 ODAC) back in the game. The men finished 17-22 from the stripe.

After trading runs and leads over the first 20 minutes, the Runnin Royals scored the first nine points of the second half to take over what had been a 40-37 deficit. They led by as many as 12 points during the frame, and were still up 79-68 when Jones cashed in on two ice-cream-winning free throws with 1:34 showing.

But the Hornets quickly started their comeback with a free throw and an offensive putback. When Dalon McHugh banked in a three pointer with 50 seconds left, SU was suddenly within 80-77. After a single EMU free throw, McHugh hit from long range again, cutting the margin to 81-80 with 30.9 remaining.

The men suffered a hard-luck turnover on the ensuing inbounds play, and SU responded with a quick lay-in from senior Malcolm Clark, putting the Hornets on top 82-81.

With plenty of time to work with, the Royals set up their final play and Travis Clower (Romney, W.V./Hampshire) nailed an open three from the right side, flipping the men back up 84-82 with 7.4 showing, but the Hornets got the tying lay-up from an open Seth Myers with 1.4 on the clock.

SU scored first in OT, but the Runnin Royals quickly took over. Clower hit a triple and RaShawn Latimer (Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run) grabbed a steal to set up Jones from a three-point play on the break, opening a 90-86 lead. After two free throws from the Hornets, the men scored four in a row from the line to push the cushion to 94-88.

Jones hit his huge three with 1:19 to go for the seven-point margin, but SU still got within 97-95 with 34.7 on the clock.

Isaiah Harris-Winn (Frederick, Md./St. Maria Goretti) sank a pair of free throws with 13.8 left, and the Royals got a defensive stand to ice it, leading to Jones’ final tosses and a sigh of relief from the crowd of 597. The men had lost four of five coming into the night.

Led by Jones’ 10-for-14 shooting effort, including 5-8 from long range, the Runnin Royals shot 44.9% from the game. SU shot a similar percentage, but the men earned the difference by hitting 14-of-34 threes, compared to 8-23 for the Hornets.

Jones added five rebounds and four assists to his first collegiate effort of 30+ points. Clower shot 4-6 from three and scored a career high 16 with four assists. Latimer added 15 and four assists, while Harris-Winn was good for 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. EMU dished 25 assists on their 35 made field goals.

Mark Loving (Woodford, Va./Caroline) earned his first start and responded with seven points to go with team highs of nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Clark finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds to lead Shenandoah. McHugh hit four triples and chipped in 18 counters.

Eastern Mennonite stays at home on Saturday, hosting Roanoke College at 3:00pm. It’s also Alumni Appreciation Day in Yoder Arena, with the EMU women hosting second place Guilford at 1:00pm.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

AG: Bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks likely unconstitutional

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found that a proposed bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks is “very likely be struck down as unconstitutional.”

Tim Kaine to oppose Education nominee Betsy DeVos

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today on the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.

Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 