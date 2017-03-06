Join AFP at the 2017 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn

Join AFP courtside at the 2017 ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Editor Chris Graham leads our game-by-game coverage of what promises to be the most wide-open ACC Tournament in many years.

Chris will lead our live game blogs with score and stat updates in-game. After each game, AFP will post game recaps and Inside the Numbers stats analysis.

Postgame coverage will also include video and transcripts from press conferences with coaches and players.

And you can participate in our Facebook Live session recaps featuring Q-and-A with Chris breaking down all the action from NYC.

From Tuesday’s first round all the way through Saturday night’s final, AFP has the ACC Tournament covered!