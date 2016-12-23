John Jorgenson Quintet brings gypsy jazz to Court Square Theater

The Court Square Theater Music Series continues on Sunday, January 15th with a concert by gypsy jazz ensemble, the John Jorgenson Quintet.

John Jorgenson Quintet creates a unique musical experience that equally enthralls the most discerning and the casual music fan. The ensemble was originally formed in 2004 for the release of “Franco-American Swing”.

The group’s style has been called “Gypsy Jazz” after the dynamic string-driven swing created by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in 1930s Paris, but Jorgenson’s compositions draw in elements from Latin, Romanian, Classical, Rock and Greek music, so “21st Century World Music” is perhaps a more apt description.

The John Jorgenson Quintet is the only American act to ever headline the prestigious Django Reinhardt Memorial Festival in France, and has been featured at other “Djangofests” in the US, UK, Germany and Canada. For the films Gattaca and Head in the Clouds, Jorgenson was tapped to recreate Django’s music, and in the latter he even appeared onscreen as Django with stars Charlize Theron and Penelope Cruz.

John Jorgenson Quintet performs at Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater on Sunday, January 15th. Doors open at 7:00pm and the concert begins at 8:00pm. Tickets are $19 in advance and $23 at the door. Please visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189 for more information and to purchase tickets.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.