John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6

John Denver tribute band Back Home Again is performing at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $35.

Back Home Again features Tom Becker, a former member of the legendary folk-rock group The New Christy Minstrels .

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, led by Peter Wilson, will provide backup to this show.

Becker and his band bring back the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy”, the tenderness of “Annie’s Song,” and the sweeping grandeur of “Eagle and the Hawk” in an uplifting and powerful tribute.

The show offers the perfect blend of well-known and lesser-known Denver songs, and features music and stories from Tom’s days as a member of The New Christy Minstrels.

Also included in the show–a few Denver-inspired original songs including, “Sailor,” selected by the U.S. Navy as the Official Commemorative Song for the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Becker has also appeared with Grammy winners, American Idol finalists and music legends including Gregg Allman, Ray Charles, Exile, Frankie Ford, The Kingston Trio, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and American Idols Reuben Studdard and Ace Young.

All proceeds from the show benefit the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Tickets and more information: click here.




