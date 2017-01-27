 jump to example.com

JMU Theatre students win awards at Kennedy Center Festival

Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 9:06 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

james madison university jmuTwenty-four theatre students and four faculty members from the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance had a successful trip to the Region II Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival held in early January.

Three of the students were rated number one in their categories; one of the students earned an all-expenses paid trip to the Kennedy Center national festival in Washington, D.C., in April while three others are under consideration.

JMU students also received regional recognition, and three JMU acting teams advanced to the finals for the Irene Ryan acting scholarship.

Senior Casey Martin Klein won the Musical Theatre Initiative competition and will compete in the national festival. Sophomore Sky Wilson won the O’Neill Critics Institute competition for critical response, junior Sierra Carlson won the dramaturgy competition, and junior Diego Salinas earned a Certificate of Merit in the 10-Minute Play competition. Wilson and Carlson are currently being considered for inclusion in the national festival, as is the work of Salinas.

Megan Holden won the regional award for scenic design, and Simon Lass won the regional award for technical direction. Jessica Bae earned a regional honorable mention award for sound design. Both Lass and Bae also received awards from the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas, which include weeklong scholarships for workshops in Las Vegas. Chelsea Janke reached the finals in the stage management competition.

Three JMU teams reached the final round of 16 out of 240 pairs in the Irene Ryan acting competition. Students who made the final round include Casey Martin Klein with partner Matt Merline, as well as Melissa Carter and Irene Hamilton, who each partnered with Chris Consaul.

The students were accompanied by faculty members Kate Arecchi, associate professor of musical theatre and musical theatre area coordinator; John Burgess, associate professor of theatre and interim director of the JMU School of Theatre and Dance; Ingrid DeSanctis, assistant professor of theatre, playwriting; and Wolf Sherrill, associate professor of theatre.

The KCACTF awards program provides student designers with feedback from professionals in the field and national recognition in acting, musical theatre, playwriting, dramaturgy, critical response, scenic design, sound design, stage management, and technical direction. Approximately 1,200 students and faculty from Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. attended the five-day event.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 