 jump to example.com

JMU seeks nominations for Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards

Published Friday, Apr. 7, 2017, 10:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Do you know a visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Shenandoah Valley?

Nominate them for a Circle of Excellence in the Arts Award.

The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center, the Arts Council of the Valley, and the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU.

Any member of the community may nominate a candidate. Award nominations are due Friday, April 28th. For guidelines, go to jmuforbescenter.com.

 

About the Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards 

The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, the Arts Council of the Valley, and the College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University. These awards, founded in 2013, recognize those individuals and organizations in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley that enhance and strengthen the cultural community by promoting and advocating for artistic excellence.

One award is given annually in recognition of an Augusta or Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative and superior accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Valley. Award nominations are based on sustained contributions in the visual and performing arts.

Award recipients are nominated by members of the community and selected from those nominations by a committee made up of the Executive Director of the Forbes Center, one member of the Forbes Center Advisory Board, the Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU, the Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director, one member of the Arts Council of the Valley Board of Directors, plus one visual artist and one performing artist selected on a rotating yearly basis by the Forbes Center and the Arts Council of the Valley.

Nominations are due by April 28, 2017. A copy of these nomination guidelines are available on the Forbes Center and the Arts Council of the Valley websites. Candidates who do not receive the award in the year they are nominated may be reconsidered in subsequent years.

Multiple nominations for the same person are not considered as criteria for selection. Coordinated “campaigning” to submit multiple nominations for the same person is strongly discouraged. No late submissions will be accepted.

Winners will be contacted no later than May 12, 2017. Winners are asked to keep their award selection private until the announcement is made at the Forbes Center Season event in June.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Selfie reported: UVA athletics announces NCAA violations
Daniella Pappas named new VMI assistant women’s soccer coach
Senators renew legislation to combat sexual assault on college campuses
Canadian orchestra favorites Les Violons du Roy coming to the Wayne Theatre
Warner on Syria: ‘Consequences of a misstep are grave’
Carter, Salters homer, but Lynchburg drops season opener, 4-2
Squirrels dominant in Opening Day win over Yard Goats
Kaine on Syria strikes: Trump action ‘unlawful’
McAuliffe signs two Herring-backed victims’ rights bills
Former VMI Keydets make Opening Day rosters in MILB
Blue-Grey All-American Combine returns to Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
Game Notes: No. 18 UVA welcomes Pitt for ACC weekend series
North Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
Interstate 64 near Charlottesville reduced to one lane this weekend
VMI baseball raises awareness for pediatric cancer research
SWAG Writers presents Mapping Your Writing Journey workshop
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 