JMU seeks nominations for Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards

Do you know a visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Shenandoah Valley?

Nominate them for a Circle of Excellence in the Arts Award.

The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center, the Arts Council of the Valley, and the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU.

Any member of the community may nominate a candidate. Award nominations are due Friday, April 28th. For guidelines, go to jmuforbescenter.com.

About the Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards

The Circle of Excellence in the Arts Awards are co-sponsored by the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, the Arts Council of the Valley, and the College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University. These awards, founded in 2013, recognize those individuals and organizations in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley that enhance and strengthen the cultural community by promoting and advocating for artistic excellence.

One award is given annually in recognition of an Augusta or Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro visual or performing artist, arts administrator, or arts educator whose creative and superior accomplishments in the arts have improved the cultural vitality of the Valley. Award nominations are based on sustained contributions in the visual and performing arts.

Award recipients are nominated by members of the community and selected from those nominations by a committee made up of the Executive Director of the Forbes Center, one member of the Forbes Center Advisory Board, the Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU, the Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director, one member of the Arts Council of the Valley Board of Directors, plus one visual artist and one performing artist selected on a rotating yearly basis by the Forbes Center and the Arts Council of the Valley.

Nominations are due by April 28, 2017. A copy of these nomination guidelines are available on the Forbes Center and the Arts Council of the Valley websites. Candidates who do not receive the award in the year they are nominated may be reconsidered in subsequent years.

Multiple nominations for the same person are not considered as criteria for selection. Coordinated “campaigning” to submit multiple nominations for the same person is strongly discouraged. No late submissions will be accepted.

Winners will be contacted no later than May 12, 2017. Winners are asked to keep their award selection private until the announcement is made at the Forbes Center Season event in June.