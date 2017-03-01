JMU School of Music to host 2017 Southeast Horn Workshop
Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 3:05 pm
Front Page » Events » JMU School of Music to host 2017 Southeast Horn Workshop
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The James Madison University School of Music will host its first-ever Southeast Horn Workshop from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.
This regional workshop of the International Horn Society is one of five that happens nationwide each year on a college campus; the Southeast is the largest with over 200 attendees pre-registered this year for a weekend that features performances and master classes by high-profile guest artists, workshops by university professors from across the region, and competitions for high school and college horn players.
JMU horn professor Ian Zook is organizing the event with help from his 10 horn studio students. According to Zook, the Workshop “is geared primarily toward college students, but is open to high school students, adult amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals.”
The headlining artists include Abel Pereira and Robert Rearden, principal and second horn players in the National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, D.C.), as well as Zook’s former teacher at the University of Michigan, Sören Hermansson.
Concerts for the featured artists will take place in Duke Hall Gallery. Tickets are $10 at the door. Participants may also register onsite for a single day or for the entire workshop.
For a full schedule and further information, visit www.southeasthornworkshop.org.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion