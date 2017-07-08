Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat

Dedgar Jimenez tossed eight scoreless innings before Stephen Nogosek earned his third save of the season in the ninth to complete a 3-0 shutout of the Hillcats Saturday night at City Stadium.

Gavin Collins and Jodd Carter each had multi-hit performances, but the Hillcats’ only other hit came from Ka’ai Tom. Lynchburg began the game 1-15 against Jimenez before recording three hits over the next five batters. Carter and Tom had back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the threat. Jimenez retired the final eight batters he faced and finished the outing with six strikeouts and no walks.

Aaron Civale matched Jimenez through the first five frames, limiting the Red Sox to only two hits on just 61 pitches, but Salem broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth. Four of the first five batters notched singles. Chris Madera and Josh Ockimey scored the runs, while Tyler Spoon and Tate Matheny picked up the RBIs. In the seventh, Jordan Betts singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Victor Acosta base hit.

Civale (5-2) turned in a quality start but suffered the defeat after allowing three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one. The three strikeouts marked his lowest total as a Hillcat. Billy Strode retired all five batters he faced out of the bullpen with one strikeout, and Paul Hendrix worked a scoreless ninth.

Lynchburg closes out its six-game homestand when it hosts Salem Sunday at 5 p.m. Prior to that, gates will open at 2 p.m. for the 10th Annual Guns & Hoses softball game. The first 1,000 fans after gates open will receive a commemorative T-shirt. It’s also a Family Funday Sunday, so Family 4-packs will be available. For only $40, fans can receive four tickets and four hot dog meal combos.