Jim Booz named deputy athletics director for administration at UVA

Incoming Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced today (Nov. 6) the appointment of Jim Booz as deputy athletics director for administration.

Since 2011, Booz has been a senior administrator on Georgia’s athletics staff, most recently serving as an executive associate athletic director.

A former associate athletics director at UVA, Booz will assume his new position at UVA on Dec. 11.

“Jim is a great fit for this role,” Williams said. “He is respected by student-athletes, coaches, conference and NCAA officials, university administrators as well as his peers within athletics. He brings a tremendous amount of experience as an administrator and as a sport supervisor. Jim’s character, values, and work ethic make him a perfect fit and a valuable asset for UVA.

“Jim’s knowledge and previous history at Virginia will allow him to step right into this role and make an impact. He has always spoken very highly of the University of Virginia. Jim and his family are excited for this return to Charlottesville.”

Booz joined the Georgia athletics staff in 2011 as a senior associate director of athletics and was promoted to executive associate director of athletics in 2016. He was directly responsible for the oversight and long-range planning of the sports medicine and compliance units and leading a team of six sport administrators.

He served as the sport administrator for multiple nationally-ranked sport teams including UGA’s gymnastics and track and field and cross country programs. Additionally, Williams relied on Booz to assist with the day-to-day supervision of football. Booz was a member of Georgia’s senior council and led the department’s comprehensive action plan committee.

“I am excited about the opportunity to return to Virginia and build upon the strong foundation already in place,” Booz said. “I look forward to getting reacquainted with the great coaches and staff from my previous time on Grounds and am eager to get to know the student-athletes, coaches and staff I don’t know. I am grateful to Carla Williams for this opportunity and appreciate her confidence in me to join her staff at UVA.”

In his previous service at Virginia, Booz was as associate director of athletics for academic affairs (2007-11) and associate athletic director for compliance (2004-07).

He was involved in numerous institutional and national programs and committees at Virginia including the UVA Presidential Leadership Program, UVA Student Information Core Advisory Committee, National Association of Athletic Academic Advisors Strategic Planning Committee, NCAA Peer Review Team member, and was a Division 1-A Athletics Directors Institute participant.

Prior to joining the Virginia staff, Booz served as assistant athletics director for compliance at Vanderbilt from 2000-2004. He had originally joined the Vanderbilt staff in 1995 as an academic counselor before being named director of eligibility and summer programs in 1998.

Booz received his undergraduate degree in physical education and sport management from Tennessee at Martin (1995) and master’s degree in higher education administration from Middle Tennessee State (1998).

He and his wife, Christine, have three children – Claire, Maggie and Frances.