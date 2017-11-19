Jerry Falwell Jr. endorses Ben Cline in Sixth District GOP race

Jerry Falwell Jr. has announced his support for Ben Cline in his bid to replace retiring Congressman Bob Goodlatte in Virginia’s Sixth District.

“Ben Cline is the principled conservative we need representing us in Washington. I’m happy to offer him and his campaign support, because he’ll stand up to the status quo in Washington that helps itself instead of the American people,” said Jerry Falwell, Jr. “Ben’s a good family man who isn’t afraid to stand up for his beliefs and won’t back down from the fights that truly matter to our families.”

Jerry Falwell, Jr is the President of Liberty University based in Lynchburg Virginia, and is a national conservative and religious leader.

In response to the endorsement, Ben Cline issued the following statement:

“It’s an honor to receive the support of someone with the credentials and reputation of Jerry Falwell, Jr. His endorsement, combined with the growing level of grassroots support we are seeing throughout the district is both humbling and encouraging. The people of the 6th Congressional District want and deserve immediate relief from excessive taxes and skyrocketing healthcare costs. I promise to bring to Washington what I have delivered in Richmond – rock-solid conservative solutions, but more importantly, the legislative experience required to get it done from day one.”