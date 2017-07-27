JennChem to invest $5 million to establish conveyor belt operation in Russell County

JennChem, LLC, a manufacturer of chemical roof support and sealing products and an affiliate of the JENNMAR family of companies, will invest $5 million to establish a manufacturing operation for heavy duty conveyor systems in Russell County. The conveyor system structures will primarily be used for the mining industry, in addition to the automotive, aviation, construction, electronics, and transportation industries. JENNMAR companies also operate Virginia facilities in Giles County and Tazewell County. Virginia successfully competed against Pennsylvania and West Virginia for the project, which will create 40 new jobs.

“Growing the advanced manufacturing industry is integral to building the new Virginia economy, and JennChem’s decision to grow its operations in the Commonwealth is evidence that our efforts are working,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The JENNMAR family of companies have been important corporate partners and employers for more than 20 years, enriching Southwest Virginia’s rebounding economy and adding valuable jobs. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership among JennChem, Russell County, and the Commonwealth.”

JennChem designs, develops and manufactures chemical roof support, rock stabilization, and ventilation sealing products, which include mine seals and non-metal structural cribs, grouts, sealants, and insulating resins and foams. JennChem is affiliated with the JENNMAR family of companies, a global, family-owned set of companies that are leading the way in ground control technology for the mining and tunneling industries. For more than 40 years, JENNMAR’s focus has been on manufacturing products and creating ground control solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. JENNMAR’s network of affiliates includes engineering services, resin manufacturing, rolled-steel and drill-steel manufacturing, custom manufacturing, chemical roof support, and sealing products.

“JennChem’s decision to invest in Russell County is great win for the county and a testament to the dedicated workforce and assets in Southwest Virginia that encouraged JennChem to once again choose the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The advanced manufacturing industry continues its growth in Virginia, which is home to 5,700 manufacturers employing over 242,000 workers. We applaud JennChem’s further expansion and investment in Virginia and look forward to its continued growth and success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to secure the project for the Commonwealth. VCEDA approved a loan up to $1.5 million to the Industrial Development Authority of Russell County for the purchase and up-fit of the building for this project. Governor McAuliffe approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. In addition, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $215,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the company. Funding and services to support JennChem’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, administered by VEDP.

“The JennChem company has been great to work with since the inception of this project. The combined efforts of Governor McAuliffe, VCEDA, the Tobacco Commission, VEDP, the Russell County Board of Supervisors, the Town of Lebanon, and New Peoples Bank all played a vital role in making this an attractive location for the company. We are excited to have them in our community,” said Ernie McFaddin, Chairman of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority. “This manufacturing facility will be a valuable addition to our county and the state by capitalizing on the strong workforce we have available in Southwest Virginia.”

“The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority was pleased to assist on this project,” said Jonathan Belcher, Executive Director and General Counsel for the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. “The JENNMAR family of companies have been excellent corporate citizens in our region for many years, and we would like to thank and congratulate them on their latest project in the coalfields of Virginia.”

“Assisting businesses in the mining and manufacturing industries in Southwest Virginia is key to growing the economy in Southwest Virginia,” said Senator Ben Chafin, a Commissioner of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. “Forty new jobs created by JennChem is great news for Russell County and the entire region. I want to thank JENNMAR for its commitment to the region as a great corporate partner. I am proud of the work the Tobacco Commission has accomplished along with the other partners in this economic development effort.”

“This announcement is exciting news for Russell County and all of Southwest Virginia,” said Delegate Todd Pillion. “JennChem’s decision to invest a new manufacturing operation in our region is a testament to our skilled workforce and strong background in mining and manufacturing. In addition to 40 new jobs, this project is a great opportunity to build upon efforts to diversify the economy with the mining, transportation, automotive, electronics, construction, and aviation industries being served by this facility. JENNMAR Corporation has been a great asset to our region and I appreciate their ongoing commitment to Southwest Virginia.”