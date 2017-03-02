Jeff Miracle named new president, CEO of United Way of Greater Augusta

The United Way of Greater Augusta has hired Jeff Miracle as its new president and CEO.

Miracle will replace Cynthia Pritchard, who had served in those roles with the local United Way since 2009.

He starts on the job on March 20, according to Mark Frazier, the chairman of the United Way of Greater Augusta board of directors.

“We conducted a thorough search and I’m confident our screening process resulted in the selection of a passionate, engaging, and visionary leader to take UWGA from where we are to where we are headed next,” Frazier said in a statement Thursday.

Miracle, a Waynesboro native, worked in local radio after college, at WAYB 1490AM in Waynesboro and WSPV 105.5FM in Staunton, before beginning a career with the Salvation Army, where he served as an executive director at various locations for 19 years.

Since 2006 Miracle has served local and national nonprofits in the Dallas area.