 jump to example.com

Jazz Marathon on WTJU 91.1 FM celebrates century of jazz

Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 9:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

From September 25 through October 1, the WTJU 2017 Jazz Marathon celebrates 100 years of original, spontaneous jazz and blues. The “Jazz at 100” week of special programs will mark several centennial anniversaries – including the 100th anniversary of the first jazz recording.

wtju“WTJU airs jazz and blues programming each and every week to connect our community with these original American art forms,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “It’s great music. It’s fun music. And it’s music that brings a dose of originality and spontaneity to the lives of our listeners.”

WTJU’s “Jazz at 100” marathon also celebrates the 100th birthdays of seminal figures in jazz and blues: Ella Fitzgerald, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, John Lee Hooker, and more – all of whom were born in 1917, the same year as the first jazz recording. WTU’s Jazz Marathon will dive deeply into the work of each of these artists with shows dedicated to their music.

This year’s Jazz Marathon also features a bevy of live performances, including local artists Cool Blue Quartet, Jon Spear Band, The Mike Rosensky & Jeff Decker Quartet, Cherry Red, and more. Several of those performances will broadcast live from Fellini’s in downtown Charlottesville.

“While WTJU celebrates a whole century of jazz, the station also celebrate this music that is very much alive and spontaneous in its continual acts of creativity today,” said Moore.

WTJU’s annual Jazz Marathon is one of the station’s major on-air fundraisers each year. WTJU encourages listeners to donate online at WTJU.net/donate.

The full schedule of Jazz Marathon specials is online at WTJU.net.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion
Koinonia Ltd. to invest $4.9 million to establish first U.S. manufacturing operation in Pulaski County
Bridge rehabilitation work continues on Route 250 bypass
Eric Klinenberg opens W&L seminar series on intimacy
McAuliffe congratulates George Mason for #8 rank on top cyber security schools list
U.K.-based Unison Ltd. to establish first U.S. manufacturing operation in Danville
Dominion asks for ACP approval ahead of schedule
McAuliffe unveils new precision machining lab at George Washington High School
No. 8 Virginia downs No. 5 Penn State 3-2 Sunday
ACC announces time changes for football games on Sept. 16
Waynesboro Police seek witnesses to Saturday crash
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 11-15
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15
Hurricane Irma batters Florida with catastrophic storm surge, wind and rain
Harvey, Irma push gas prices 49 cents higher than a year ago
Virginia decertifies paperless voting equipment
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 