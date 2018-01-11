Jan. 28 Teen Hackathon Demo Party open to the public

St. Anne’s-Belfield School and the U.Va. i.Lab invite interested community members to attend the 2018 SPARK! Hackathon Demo Party on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. The event will showcase the creations of up to 70 students from multiple regional high schools, all of whom participated in the weekend event designed to ignite their interest in changing the world through technology.

Mentoring the students throughout the weekend will be 25 community members representing 15 organizations, as well as area high school mentors. Students will work in groups to solve real world problems brought to them by organizations such as WillowTree, CFA Institute, Mission Secure, Ting, and more.

RSVPs are requested for those intending to participate in the Demo Party and explore what students can create in just one weekend. RSVP online via www.stab.org.

Details

SPARK! Hackathon Demo Party

St. Anne’s-Belfield School Brennan Hall (799 Faulconer Drive)

Sunday, Jan. 28

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.