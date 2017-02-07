Jackson resigns as EMU field hockey coach

EMU has announced the resignation of head field hockey coach E.A. Jackson. She has accepted a position as the head coach at D-I Towson University. Jackson’s last day at EMU will be Feb. 14.

Jackson recently completed her second season in Harrisonburg, finishing with a record of 7-10. It was a four-win improvement over her first year and most wins for the team since 2011.

Director of Athletics Dave King said Jackson had a productive two years at EMU.

“I’m grateful for the spark that E.A. brought to the field hockey program,” he said. “She used her connections to the club programs effectively in recruiting, increasing the roster size and competitiveness of the team. Her enthusiasm was contagious and created excitement for the program both on campus and in the community.”

Jackson was an excellent recruiter in her first collegiate coaching position, bringing in nine new players after her first full year of recruiting. The result was a roster of 17 women, the highest number in two decades.

Jackson said she leaves with mixed emotions.

“My time here at EMU has been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I am thankful to EMU for taking a leap of faith with me and trusting in me to rebuild the field hockey team here at EMU. I feel that the program is in a healthy place and I trust that the new coach will continue to build and create a program of excellence.”

The Royals had four All-ODAC honorees this season. Junior Emily Augsburger (Lancaster, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) was named All-ODAC First Team for the second straight year as well as VaSID All-State First Team. The women will graduate only three seniors.

“We have a number of top-notch athletes who’ve already committed to join the program next year,” Jackson said, “and I’m confident our returning athletes will take these young women under their wings and show them what it means to be an EMU field hockey athlete.”

King hopes to find the program’s new head coach quickly to maintain the momentum.

“Transitions are never easy for programs and players, but I understand the great opportunity E.A. has and wish her the best at Towson,” he said. “The search for the next field hockey coach has already started and the position will be filled as quickly as possible.”