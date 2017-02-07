 jump to example.com

Jackson resigns as EMU field hockey coach

Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 12:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu sportsEMU has announced the resignation of head field hockey coach E.A. Jackson. She has accepted a position as the head coach at D-I Towson University. Jackson’s last day at EMU will be Feb. 14.

Jackson recently completed her second season in Harrisonburg, finishing with a record of 7-10. It was a four-win improvement over her first year and most wins for the team since 2011.

Director of Athletics Dave King said Jackson had a productive two years at EMU.

“I’m grateful for the spark that E.A. brought to the field hockey program,” he said. “She used her connections to the club programs effectively in recruiting, increasing the roster size and competitiveness of the team. Her enthusiasm was contagious and created excitement for the program both on campus and in the community.”

Jackson was an excellent recruiter in her first collegiate coaching position, bringing in nine new players after her first full year of recruiting. The result was a roster of 17 women, the highest number in two decades.

Jackson said she leaves with mixed emotions.

“My time here at EMU has been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I am thankful to EMU for taking a leap of faith with me and trusting in me to rebuild the field hockey team here at EMU. I feel that the program is in a healthy place and I trust that the new coach will continue to build and create a program of excellence.”

The Royals had four All-ODAC honorees this season. Junior Emily Augsburger (Lancaster, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) was named All-ODAC First Team for the second straight year as well as VaSID All-State First Team. The women will graduate only three seniors.

“We have a number of top-notch athletes who’ve already committed to join the program next year,” Jackson said, “and I’m confident our returning athletes will take these young women under their wings and show them what it means to be an EMU field hockey athlete.”

King hopes to find the program’s new head coach quickly to maintain the momentum.

“Transitions are never easy for programs and players, but I understand the great opportunity E.A. has and wish her the best at Towson,” he said. “The search for the next field hockey coach has already started and the position will be filled as quickly as possible.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #12 UVA bounces back

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA's 71-55 win over #4 Louisville courtside at JPJ.

Inside the Numbers: #12 UVA gets to the line, go figure

Remember when UVA shot had three free throw attempts for the entire game in a loss at then-#1 Villanova?

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 