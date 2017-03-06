ITE style hearing aids

ITE style hearing aids – ITE stands for “in the ear” – fit directly into the external ear. The circuitry is housed primarily in the concha (external) portion of the ear.

Due to the miniaturization of the component parts (including the microphone, receiver and battery), it is possible to make hearing aids small enough to fill only a portion of the concha (ITC) or fit deeply into the ear canal (CIC).

All three of these styles have typically been considered to be more modern and cosmetically appealing. However, modern BTE hearing aids have become smaller and at times are less noticeable than some ITC hearing aids.

Other features of in-the-ear aids are as follows:

More secure fit, and easier insertion and removal than with BTEs.

Improved cosmetic benefits with smaller styles (CIC, ITC).

Less wind noise in the smaller styles than with BTEs.

Directional microphone technology available for most styles, excluding CICs.

Deep microphone and receiver placement with CICs may result in increased battery life and high frequency amplification compared with other styles.

All components are integrated into a one-piece shell, which may be easier to handle and operate than for BTE styles.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at HearVirginia.com.