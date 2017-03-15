IONA brings Celtic music to Wayne Theatre on St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro with Celtic favorites IONA Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Washington, D.C.,-based IONA features musical stylings from the Celtic diaspora – Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Isle of Man, Brittany, Asturies and Galicia.

“IONA brings energy and traditional Celtic material. They’re a perfect show for St. Patrick’s Day at the Wayne,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “The haunting songs, toe tapping dances and the humor of the Celtic peoples from Scotland to Brittany provide IONA with an incredibly varied repertoire.”

Audiences are encouraged to clog along, or dance Breton line dances, and join in singing.

Formed in 1986, IONA has evolved into one of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Co-founders Barbara Tresidder Ryan (lead vocals, Celtic bouzouki, guitar and bodhrán) and Bernard Argent (wooden flute, whistles, doumbek, back-up vocals) are joined by Air Force Band veteran Jim Queen on fiddle, banjo and vocals, and Chuck Lawhorn on 6-string bass guitar, whistles and vocals.

The group has released 11 albums, the most recent of which, Silver, is their 25th anniversary celebration.

Tickets for Friday’s show range from $15 to $20.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.