IOMAXIS to invest $3.8 million to expand cybersecurity operation in Fairfax

IOMAXIS, a leading technology company that delivers disruptive solutions to revolutionize cloud, mobile and network products and systems, plans to invest a total of $3.8 million to expand its operation in Fairfax County.

The company provides advanced technology solutions and direct engineering support to leading technology companies as well as the U.S. Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, National Law Enforcement, Homeland Security agencies and other organizations throughout the commercial marketplace. The expansion will create 555 new jobs over the next three years.

“Virginia is at the center of cutting-edge intelligence technology, and IOMAXIS’ tremendous growth is a prime example of the Commonwealth leading the way in the ever-growing cybersecurity sector,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “IOMAXIS’ expanding footprint in Fairfax County and Virginia can be attributed to our unparalleled business climate, skilled workforce pipeline, and strategic access to the nation’s capital and the company’s largest market segment. We are proud to offer the jobs training programs that keep our corporate partners expanding here as we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

“IOMAXIS’ decision to expand in Fairfax County is a testament to Virginia’s top-rated, high-tech workforce and strategic location on the Mid-Atlantic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “From startups to large system integrators, nearly 70,000 Virginians work in the burgeoning cybersecurity industry. That number continues to rise, thanks to the thousands of students who graduate with IT degrees each year and enter the workforce. We congratulate IOMAXIS on its remarkable success and look forward to the company’s continued growth in the Commonwealth.”

IOMAXIS is a leader in innovative computing and communication technologies. Widely known for creating disruptive technologies and optimized engineering solutions, the company offers a broad spectrum of solutions in cyber, global communications, and advanced network and computing technologies. IOMAXIS was incorporated in Austin, Texas, and has additional offices in San Antonio and Silicon Valley.

“As technology for organizations, consumers and governments around the world evolves and threats continue to heighten at an increasingly rapid pace, so does the importance of our work. We will continue to make it our mission to fight, overcome and thwart future threats for our wide portfolio of clients,” said Bob Burleson, CEO of IOMAXIS. “To stay ahead of that challenge requires a talented, diverse workforce and policies friendly to small companies seeking to grow rapidly. Virginia provides these things, and we are very excited to be expanding our operations in the state.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) will support IOMAXIS’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“IOMAXIS has a presence in several communities and could have chosen to expand in any of them, so I am gratified that the company chose to base its growth in Fairfax County,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Our strengths in a number of IT sectors, our workforce and access to many of the company’s customers make this a wise decision.”

“This great new project is an example of the excellent job Governor McAuliffe has done in working with the private sector to provide economic development and attract businesses to the Commonwealth and Fairfax County,” said Senator George Barker. “His tireless efforts have allowed Virginia to bounce back from the effects of sequestration and diversify our economy.”