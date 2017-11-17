Investigators searching for info on 2012 disappearance of Robert Ray Fitzgerald

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department brought attention Friday to the unsolved 2012 disappearance of Robert Ray Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a resident at 411 Glen Ave. in Staunton, was reported as a missing person to the Staunton Police Department by staff at Plygem Siding Group on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012. Fitzgerald was known to be an avid hiker, and information was received causing the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to check the area of the Confederate Breastworks Trailhead located on top of Shenandoah Mountain at the Augusta/Highland County border. A deputy checking the area located Fitzgerald’s 2001 Kia in the parking lot.

It was reported that Fitzgerald had been hiking in this area on Sunday Nov. 11, 2012, and that he may have returned to the trails to locate a lost cell phone. After the discovery of his vehicle parked at the Confederate Breastworks Trailhead, an exhaustive multi-day search was conducted that yielded negative results. Law enforcement and volunteer searchers returned to the area several times over the next few months, but Fitzgerald was not located, and no additional clues to his disappearance were discovered.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Staunton Police Department are joining together asking for any information about the disappearance of Fitzgerald.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Robert Ray “Bobby” Fitzgerald contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Fitzgerald.