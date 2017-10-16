Interview: Sophomore guard Ty Jerome at UVA basketball media day

Sophomore guard Ty Jerome talks with AFP editor Chris Graham and reporters at UVA basketball media day.

Jerome, a 6’5″, 200-pound point guard, averaged 4.3 points per game in 2016-2017, largely backing up senior guard London Perrantes.

Jerome is expected to take on a much bigger role in 2017-2018, likely as the starter at the point.

He had a career-high 15 points in 24 minutes off the bench in the last-second loss at Villanova in January, scored 13 points in the February home loss to Duke, and had double-digit games in both UVA games at the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Video: Ty Jerome