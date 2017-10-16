Interview: Sophomore guard Kyle Guy at UVA basketball media day
Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, 5:13 pm
Front Page » Sports » Interview: Sophomore guard Kyle Guy at UVA basketball media day
Sophomore guard Kyle Guy talks with AFP editor Chris Graham and reporters at UVA basketball media day.
Guy, a 6’2″, 175-pound shooting guard, averaged 7.5 points per game and shot 49.5 percent from three-point range as a freshman, with a pair of 20-point games, and three games with five made threes.
Guy, a former McDonald’s All-American, is expected to slide into a starting role in the backcourt, after making six starts in 2016-2017.
Video: Kyle Guy
