Interview: Senior forward Isaiah Wilkins at UVA basketball media day

Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, 5:54 pm

wilkinsSenior forward Isaiah Wilkins talks with AFP editor Chris Graham and reporters at UVA basketball media day.

Wilkins, a 6’7″, 227-pound post player, was named to the All-ACC Defensive Team in 2016-2017 after leading the ‘Hoos in rebounding, blocked shots and steals.

Wilkins averaged 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game last season.

Wilkins also shot 55.6 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from 3-point range and 70.2 percent from the free-throw line as a junior.

He will start in the frontcourt this season for Virginia.

 

Video: Isaiah Wilkins

 
Discussion
 
