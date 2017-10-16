Interview: Freshman forward Jay Huff at UVA basketball media day

Redshirt freshman Jay Huff talks with AFP editor Chris Graham and reporters at UVA basketball media day.

Huff, a 7’1″, 230-pound forward, was a four-star recruit out of Voyager Academy (Durham, N.C.), before sitting out his redshirt season in 2016-2017.

Huff has grown two inches and added 40 pounds to his frame since enrolling at Virginia.

He is expected to get frontcourt rotation minutes this season. An athletic presence at the back end of the Pack Line on the defensive side, Huff has three-point range to go with ability to put the ball on the floor from the perimeter.

Video: Jay Huff