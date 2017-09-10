Intertape Polymer Group to expand its manufacturing, distribution operation in Pittsylvania County

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), a packaging products and systems company that supplies to retailers and manufacturers, will invest $7 million to add significant manufacturing and distribution capacity at its facility in Pittsylvania County.

The Pittsylvania County facility occupies over 45 acres and employs nearly 300 workers. This announcement brings IPG’s recent investment in upgrades and expansions in this facility to $25 million. Virginia successfully competed against Illinois and South Carolina for the project, which will create 15 new jobs at the Pittsylvania County facility.

“Intertape Polymer Group has been a strong corporate steward in Pittsylvania County for nearly 30 years, and we are honored the company continues to reinvest and grow in Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the event. “Boasting a skilled manufacturing workforce, extensive transportation network, and competitive operating costs, the Commonwealth provides an ideal environment for companies like IPG to thrive. The company’s competitiveness and operational excellence have been nationally recognized, and we thank this industry leader for contributing to our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene, and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the company employs approximately 2,450 employees with operations in twenty locations, including thirteen manufacturing facilities in North America and one each in Asia and Europe.

“It is gratifying that Intertape Polymer Group chose to expand its Pittsylvania County operation out of more than a dozen locations around the world,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The Commonwealth’s diverse advanced manufacturing sector employs more than 240,000 Virginians, and our workforce remains one of our greatest assets to help win competitive projects. We look forward to a continued partnership with IPG and to the company’s next chapter of success in Southern Virginia.”

“IPG remains focused on strategic expansions, improvements, and acquisitions to propel the company to our 5 to 7-year goal of almost doubling the size of our company to $1.5 billion in revenue,” said Greg Yull, CEO of IPG. “In 2017, we’ve committed over $25 million in capital investment in Ringgold, Virginia for the expansion of both our manufacturing operation and our distribution footprint. As a corporation that has committed to growing and thriving in Pittsylvania County for nearly 30 years, I share the Governor’s enthusiasm for the positive labor impact and I look forward to the growth that this expansion will enable.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $75,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds, and the company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“This expansion is only the latest of several recent significant capital investments at the company’s Ringgold Plant,” stated Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert “Bob” Warren. “We are very appreciative of Intertape Polymer Group’s continued commitment to conducting business in Pittsylvania County over the past three decades while also providing quality jobs to our capable workforce. The Board not only acknowledges IPG as being a global leader in its industry, but more importantly a valuable neighbor in the Pittsylvania County community. I am confident that IPG will continue to find success in the County and that our business-friendly environment will lead to additional positive news from IPG.”

“Our good friend and neighbor, Intertape Polymer Group, continues to grow and expand at a rapid pace,” added Dan River District representative and Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Joe Davis.“On behalf of the Board, the Dan River District and its citizens, I thank IPG for believing in Pittsylvania County and its people. With our continued significant investments in workforce development, our current and future workers will not let IPG down.”

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission member, Senator Bill Stanley said, “This level of investment, along with 15 new jobs, is a big win for Pittsylvania County and Southside Virginia. Intertape has been providing high-quality jobs here for 30 years, and it is great to see that they have decided to renew their commitment to our region with this expansion.”

Delegate Danny Marshall, a Commissioner of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission,stated, “Intertape Polymer Group has been a solid business with a positive economic impact in our region for 30 years. The Tobacco Commission is happy to present a check for $75,000 in support of this expansion of three production lines in the Pittsylvania County plant. We are glad that the company chose to invest an additional $7 million in the local site and to provide new jobs here. We look forward to IPG’s continued success.”