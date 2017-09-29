 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 slow roll closures in Rockingham County Oct. 1

Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 9:54 pm

Motorists may experience brief delays early Sunday morning, October 1, during slow-roll closures for utility work crossing Interstate 81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 252 in Rockingham County.

interstate 81Slow-roll closures are scheduled to begin at approximately 7 a.m. and last 15 to 20 minutes. Work is scheduled to end around 8 a.m.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. Slow-roll times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

 
