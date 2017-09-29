Interstate 81 slow roll closures in Rockingham County Oct. 1

Motorists may experience brief delays early Sunday morning, October 1, during slow-roll closures for utility work crossing Interstate 81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 252 in Rockingham County.

Slow-roll closures are scheduled to begin at approximately 7 a.m. and last 15 to 20 minutes. Work is scheduled to end around 8 a.m.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. Slow-roll times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

