 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 rest area in Rockingham County closing briefly on Tuesday

Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, 7:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

interstate 81The safety rest area on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, April 25, for shoulder repairs in the truck-parking area. In addition, shoulder repairs in the I-81 northbound rest area will limit the number of truck parking spaces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both of these rest areas are near I-81 mile marker 262 in the New Market area. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: April 24-28
P-Nats come from behind in rainy 4-3 win
Squirrels offense chilled on frigid Sunday afternoon
Shenandoah Valley Art Center May 2017 calendar of events
USFWS announces winner of National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest
Warner, Kaine press VA on hiring priorities
The Wild and Scenic Environmental Film Festival coming to Staunton
STAB hosting April 30 Girls on the Run 5K
Staunton District Traffic Alert: April 24-28
Dominion awards $1.2 million on Earth Day to nonprofits, schools
Route 671 bridge in Albemarle County closed Tuesday for pavement work
AAA: Gas prices starting to stall?
Harrison Burton picks up first win in K&N Series at Bristol
Bold move pays off for Erik Jones in NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Bristol
Liberty, Gardner-Webb split doubleheader
Western Carolina completes series sweep of VMI
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 