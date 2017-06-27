Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 247 in Rockingham County

An additional night of ramp closures has been scheduled for southbound Interstate 81 exit 247 (Route 33/Harrisonburg) in Rockingham County. The southbound deceleration and acceleration ramps will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. This schedule change is due to equipment issues related to paving operations.

The following detours will be in place:

Southbound I-81 motorists needing to access Route 33 will use exit 251 and follow Route 11 south to Route 33.

Route 33 motorists needing to access southbound I-81 will follow Route 33 west, Route 11 south and then Route 253 east to I-81 at exit 245.

Paving on the southbound I-81 mainline continues from mile markers 248 to 242 with alternating lane closures. This work is scheduled for the nights of June 27 and June 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All work is weather permitting.

