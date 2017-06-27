 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 247 in Rockingham County

Published Tuesday, Jun. 27, 2017, 6:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

An additional night of ramp closures has been scheduled for southbound Interstate 81 exit 247 (Route 33/Harrisonburg) in Rockingham County. The southbound deceleration and acceleration ramps will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. This schedule change is due to equipment issues related to paving operations.

interstate 81The following detours will be in place:

  • Southbound I-81 motorists needing to access Route 33 will use exit 251 and follow Route 11 south to Route 33.
  • Route 33 motorists needing to access southbound I-81 will follow Route 33 west, Route 11 south and then Route 253 east to I-81 at exit 245.

Paving on the southbound I-81 mainline continues from mile markers 248 to 242 with alternating lane closures. This work is scheduled for the nights of June 27 and June 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

 

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner speaks out against Senate Republican healthcare bill
Waynesboro School Board announces process for filling vacancy
New Trump administration rule could muddy clean water protections
SOL retakes help relieve some pressure off both schools and students
ACC announces student-athletes attending 2017 Football Kickoff
Game Notes: Turks look to get first win over Purcellville
Warner, Kaine back working families tax relief
MobileEYES takes vision care to seniors in facilities
Route 620 in Augusta County closed for bridge work July 5-7
Potomac fends off ninth inning rally in 4-3 win
Warner applauds FTC on protecting children’s personal data in smart toys
How hearing tests work
Lane closures coming for Route 250 bridge work in Charlottesville
Blue Ridge Parkway closures for pavement preservation program
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year honors
Sicnarf Loopstok homers twice in 5-2 Lynchburg loss
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 