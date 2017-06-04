Interstate 81 overnight lane closures in Frederick County June 5-8

Alternating lane closures are scheduled during overnight hours next week on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Frederick County. They will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night, June 5, through Thursday night, June 8, between mile markers 309.8 and 311. The on- and off-ramps at I-81 exit 310 (Kernstown) may also have brief lane closures.

23These traffic restrictions are for pavement marking and rumble-strip work as part of the I-81 exit 310 reconstruction project. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. The work zone speed limit on I-81 is 60 miles an hour.

All work is weather permitting. In the event of rainfall, these operations would be postponed to the next available clear night.

The exit 310 project is designed to alleviate I-81 mainline traffic backups from the exit ramps. General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Va. was awarded a construction contract valued at nearly $25 million. Additional information on the project can be found at the following link: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/i-81_exit_310.asp.

