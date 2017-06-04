 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 overnight lane closures in Frederick County June 5-8

Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 11:13 pm

Alternating lane closures are scheduled during overnight hours next week on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Frederick County. They will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night, June 5, through Thursday night, June 8, between mile markers 309.8 and 311. The on- and off-ramps at I-81 exit 310 (Kernstown) may also have brief lane closures.

interstate 8123These traffic restrictions are for pavement marking and rumble-strip work as part of the I-81 exit 310 reconstruction project. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. The work zone speed limit on I-81 is 60 miles an hour.

All work is weather permitting. In the event of rainfall, these operations would be postponed to the next available clear night.

The exit 310 project is designed to alleviate I-81 mainline traffic backups from the exit ramps. General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Va. was awarded a construction contract valued at nearly $25 million. Additional information on the project can be found at the following link: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/i-81_exit_310.asp.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

