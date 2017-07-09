 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

Published Sunday, Jul. 9, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Single lane closures will occur on Interstate 81 northbound for bridge work located at mile marker 247.5, which is just north of exit 247 in the Harrisonburg area.  The work will be from July 10 to August 24, Mondays to Thursdays, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.  During these hours the northbound on-ramp at exit 247 will be closed.

interstate 81Route 33 motorists who wish to access I-81 northbound can travel west on Route 33 and take the exit 247 I-81 southbound ramp to I-81 and use exit 245 to return to I-81 northbound.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
Does Volvo’s embrace of electric cars signal the beginning of the end of the gas-powered internal combustion engine?
Study: Smartwatch app could inspire more frequent physical activity
Two former World Series champions expected to attend Valley League Hall of Fame induction
UVA swimming, diving coach Augie Busch accepts job at Arizona
Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop
Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation
Rain doesn’t stop Blue Rocks in Potomac’s 6-1 loss
Five steps to designing an effective pop up banner
Industrial hemp event taking place at Virginia State University
Updated website aims to unravel confusion about GMOs
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 