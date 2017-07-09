Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

Single lane closures will occur on Interstate 81 northbound for bridge work located at mile marker 247.5, which is just north of exit 247 in the Harrisonburg area. The work will be from July 10 to August 24, Mondays to Thursdays, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. During these hours the northbound on-ramp at exit 247 will be closed.

Route 33 motorists who wish to access I-81 northbound can travel west on Route 33 and take the exit 247 I-81 southbound ramp to I-81 and use exit 245 to return to I-81 northbound.

All work is weather permitting.

