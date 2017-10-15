Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County Oct. 16-20

Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled for October 16-20 on northbound Interstate 81 at exit 213 (Greenville) in Augusta County. The traffic restrictions allow contractors to extend the northbound I-81 acceleration lane as part of the exit 213 interchange improvements.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 212 to 214.

The on-ramp from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to northbound I-81 will be closed. Signs will direct motorists to continue north on Route 11 about 4.5 miles, then turn right on Route 654 (White Hill Road) to access the interstate at exit 217.

These lane and ramp closures are scheduled to be complete by 7 a.m. on the morning of Friday, October 20. All work is weather permitting.

The I-81 exit 213 project includes extensions of the northbound and southbound acceleration lanes. The project was selected for funding through Virginia’s SMART SCALE program for prioritizing transportation projects. In February 2017, The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,054,458.96 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating of Strasburg, Va. This project is scheduled for completion in late 2017.

