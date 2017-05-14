 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County: May 15-25

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 4:08 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Overnight right lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 in Augusta County on weeknights from May 15-25. The nightly lane closures are from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night (May 19). These lane closures are for soil test borings in the Staunton area from mile marker 220 to 223.5.

interstate 81Contractors will begin on northbound I-81 and then move to southbound I-81. The ramps at exits 220, 221 and 222 will remain open throughout these operations.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces establishment of Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 15-19
SCC sets schedule to consider two Dominion Energy rate requests
AAA: Gas prices falling ahead of Memorial Day
Program on aging, mental health set for May 30
MBU physical therapy program receives full accreditation
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 15-19
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 15-19
P-Nats, Sox split Saturday doubleheader
Virginia legal community collects 1.2 million pounds of food for needy
Gaddis helps Furman down VMI Keydets, 8-2
Arnold’s homer helps Squirrels split DH
No. 10 Virginia splits doubleheader with Miami
McAuliffe announces Troops to Teachers Grant
Bridgewater College presents 2017 education awards
Staunton to receive $10K award for Project Dogwood
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 