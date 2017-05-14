Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County: May 15-25

Overnight right lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 in Augusta County on weeknights from May 15-25. The nightly lane closures are from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night (May 19). These lane closures are for soil test borings in the Staunton area from mile marker 220 to 223.5.

Contractors will begin on northbound I-81 and then move to southbound I-81. The ramps at exits 220, 221 and 222 will remain open throughout these operations.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.