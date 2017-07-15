Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County July 16-31

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for July 16 to July 31 for milling and paving on southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County from mile marker 230 to 227. Alternating lane closures take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The southbound I-81 off-ramp at exit 227 (Route 612 – Verona) will be closed for two nights during this paving work. Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) will continue south to exit 225, and then follow northbound I-81 back to exit 227.

All work is weather permitting.

