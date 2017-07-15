 jump to example.com

Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County July 16-31

Published Saturday, Jul. 15, 2017, 9:07 pm

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for July 16 to July 31 for milling and paving on southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County from mile marker 230 to 227. Alternating lane closures take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

interstate 81The southbound I-81 off-ramp at exit 227 (Route 612 – Verona) will be closed for two nights during this paving work. Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) will continue south to exit 225, and then follow northbound I-81 back to exit 227.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

