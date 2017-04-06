Interstate 64 near Charlottesville reduced to one lane this weekend
Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 5:39 pm
Last weekend, VDOT successfully completed maintenance work to the Interstate 64 eastbound bridge over Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) in Charlottesville. This weekend, the same work will be repeated on the westbound bridge, requiring one lane to be closed at mile 119.
At 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, work will begin in the left lane to apply a latex overlay to the bridge deck. Following a curing period, traffic will be switched so work can commence in the right lane. All work will be completed and both lanes reopened by 6 a.m.Monday, April 10.
To reduce delays when traffic is heavy, VDOT will implement a zipper merge pattern at the work zone. Drivers should stay in their current travel lane up to the merge point and take turns merging — similar to a zipper — into the open lane.
Message boards are in place to notify motorists of the upcoming work. Those using I-64 to reach special events in the Charlottesville area should plan for extra travel time.
VDOT contractor Martins Construction Corp. of Falls Church is performing the bridge work under a $735,727 construction contract. Additional overnight single-lane closures should be expected through late April for pavement marking and other finishing work.
Use 511virginia.org to check for traffic backups and other travel information, and follow @VaDOTCulp on Twitter for updates.
