Interstate 64 lane closures in Rockbridge County

The left lanes of eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 are closed in Rockbridge County near mile marker 56 for bridge work over Route 763 (Lincoln Road) and Mill Creek.

Contractors began making steel repairs on these bridges following an inspection Tuesday morning. The location is just west of the I-81/I-64 interchange in the Lexington area.

The eastbound I-64 left lane closure is expected to be in place through Friday, March 10. The westbound I-64 left lane closure will continue through late March. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located atwww.VirginiaDOT.org.