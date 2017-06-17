 jump to example.com

Interstate 64 lane closure in Alleghany County

Published Saturday, Jun. 17, 2017, 7:42 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The right lane of westbound Interstate 64 is closed in the area of exit 21 (Low Moor/Route 696) in Alleghany County. This is a 24/7 closure from mile marker 22 to 21 that was put in place Tuesday, June 13, and is scheduled to remain through mid-September.

interstate 64In addition, the westbound I-64 deceleration ramp will have alternating shoulder closures through mid-August. These traffic restrictions allow contractors to work on ramp widening as part of interchange improvements at exit 21.

This project will improve traffic flow on Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and alleviate traffic backups on the I-64 ramps and mainline at this location. Motorists should be alert for lane and shoulder closures over the course of the project, which extends into mid-summer 2018. VDOT will continue to provide project updates as lane and shoulder closure locations change.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to Europe
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 19-23
McAuliffe announces second round of preschool grants
Overlap in computer modeling holds key to next-generation processing
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 19-23
Castro, Mendoza homer to jumpstart 5-1 Hillcats win
Harrisburg’s home runs hurt Squirrels in opener
Steel Wheels to headline EMU centennial festivities
VCU researchers demonstrate safety, effectiveness of fecal transplantation on brain function
Thunder Valley NHRA Spring Nationals Interview: Matt Hagan
Slowly budding tropical system to stir downpours, seas in Gulf of Mexico next week
Tim Kaine statement on Trump action on Cuba
Virginia unemployment rate steady at 3.8 percent
They don’t call it Thunder Valley for nothing
Mark Warner statement on Trump administration Cuba rollback
Game Notes: Turks look for win in first matchup with Lumberjacks
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 