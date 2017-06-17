Interstate 64 lane closure in Alleghany County

The right lane of westbound Interstate 64 is closed in the area of exit 21 (Low Moor/Route 696) in Alleghany County. This is a 24/7 closure from mile marker 22 to 21 that was put in place Tuesday, June 13, and is scheduled to remain through mid-September.

In addition, the westbound I-64 deceleration ramp will have alternating shoulder closures through mid-August. These traffic restrictions allow contractors to work on ramp widening as part of interchange improvements at exit 21.

This project will improve traffic flow on Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and alleviate traffic backups on the I-64 ramps and mainline at this location. Motorists should be alert for lane and shoulder closures over the course of the project, which extends into mid-summer 2018. VDOT will continue to provide project updates as lane and shoulder closure locations change.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.