Internationally renowned artists begin work at The Yard at 5th Street Station

5th Street Station Ventures, LLC (5thStStation.com), the developer of 5th Street Station, has commissioned the internationally renowned Spanish-based artist duo PichiAvo to paint a large mural to welcome people to 5th Street Station and The Yard, the new food hall coming to the center soon.

Located next to Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, The Yard hall will boast a 10,000-square-foot space dedicated to a mixed-use open space with five to six restaurants, ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet. It will also have fire pits, outdoor and indoor seating, string lights and plenty of gathering spaces to meet for a drink, eat lunch or dinner and hang out in a Wi-Fi enabled atmosphere with lots of character. The first two tenants to sign on at The Yard include Extreme Pizza and ZABB Restaurant.

PichiAvo is universally known for their colorful and exotic graffiti-style artwork on walls, buildings and canvasses around the world.

“We can’t wait to see what this dynamic team can create to welcome patrons to The Yard at 5th Street Station,” said Jeff Garrison, a partner at 5th Street Station Ventures. “We expect their mural to match the energetic and eclectic vibe we are trying to create at The Yard and know their artwork will be a great addition to the location.”

The mural at 5th Street Station will cover the wall near the entrance of 5th Street Parkway. It will be approximately 45 feet wide and 34 feet high.

“We’ve been very privileged to have worked with Spanish artist duo PichiAvo for four years now,” said Rosh Boroumand, founder of Graffiti Street, a British-based art gallery owner. “Their distinctive classical Greek mythology themes mixed with colorful graffiti and attention to detail is what makes them stand out in the street art scene. Expect an eye-catching display of mural art brilliancy, giving the people of Charlottesville their own public masterpiece to admire.”

GraffitiStreet.com is a leading urban art store and news agency that brings some of the world’s best graffiti and street art both into homes, businesses and city streets.

Preparations for the mural creation and painting at 5th Street Station will begin on Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Nov. 7. Media interview opportunities with the artists and the developer will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. by appointment.

“We know Charlottesville will love what this creative duo envisions for this space, and we can’t wait to see it take shape,” said Garrison.

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, 5th Street Station is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. The retail center offers a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers.

About PichiAvo

The Spanish-based artist duo is recognized for their ability to ignite relationships between art, sculpture, architecture, space and social contexts. Their style adopts a focus, which is both beautiful and performative, firm in its discussion and totally the perfect deconstruction of classic art and contemporary urban art, in order to create a new fusion, which whilst faithful to its classic heritage, creates a new and exciting vision of art. Pichi & Avo are one since 2007, fleeing from the self-centeredness of graffiti, united to create a single piece of work, reciting a conceptually urban poetry, born from the artistic formalism of the street, transferring fragments of a wall to the canvas and from the canvas to the wall in a personal version.

About 5th Street Station

5th Street Station is Charlottesville’s newest shopping district. Strategically positioned on 5th Street, the retail center is directly off Interstate 64 in southern Charlottesville, Va. It’s in close proximity to the University of Virginia and the affluent counties of Albemarle, Orange, Fluvanna, Madison, Buckingham, Louisa, Augusta and Rockingham, making 5th Street Station a convenient stop for dining, shopping and daily errands.

Comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants, 5th Street Station features first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the lively southern Charlottesville area. It’s the perfect place to for a quick stop by the bank and the grocery store or to take some time to relax by trying out a new hairstyle and enjoying a casual lunch.